Colorado Deletes Water-Themed UCF Game Promo After Hurricane Backlash

A promotional flyer for the Colorado Buffaloes' matchup against the UCF Knights was met with a ton of backlash on Friday ... with football fans wondering why the social media post wasn't kept in drafts in light of Hurricane Helene -- as it featured a star player knee-deep in water.

The Deion Sanders-led program's official X account shared the imagery at 12:30 PM PT ... in an attempt to signify 24 hours 'til kickoff from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

The flyer was intended to be a play on star defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig's "Shark" nickname ... but considering what surrounding Southeast regions experienced over the past day, many users felt the theming of the promo was insensitive.

The team apparently had second thoughts about the post, too ... 'cause after being up for several hours, it has since been deleted.

At least 42 deaths have been reported as a result of the devastating storm ... and millions were left without power.

Even though Orlando wasn't nearly as affected as other cities in Florida, it's safe to say some folks felt it was best not to publish the water-themed flyer regardless -- even if it was created weeks, if not months, ago.

Silmon-Craig didn't seem too fazed by the flyer's critics, though ... praising the Photoshop job on Instagram before it was removed from the platform.

"THIS GOING INTO THE GAMEDAY EDIT HOF🦈👏🏽"