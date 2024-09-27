Monster Truck Drives Through Crowd, Runs Over Multiple Cars on Video

Play video content TikTok / @dalenekjackson

A monster truck driver proved size really does matter ... at least when it comes to crushing cars -- 'cause new a video going viral online shows him dispersing a crowd with his vehicle and running over a couple cars on the way out.

The wild scene went down at Rednecks With Paychecks ... an adults-only festival held in North Texas over the weekend. From their online promo, it's a weekend full of big trucks, country music and nearly naked women.

However, it took a dark turn last Saturday when a man in a giant truck got into an argument with a crowd of people ... who appeared to throw objects at him.

In response, this dude hops into his truck, puts the beast in reverse and floors it ... plowing into the car behind him before accelerating forward toward a bunch of bystanders.

While they ran for their lives, the driver smashed through another vehicle before taking off across the sand dunes.

Local reports claim the driver is Jonathan Earl Reid, 36, of Crockett, TX. He's reportedly been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon ... and has allegedly been released after posting bonds totaling $200,000.