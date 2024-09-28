Field Hockey Players Run For Their Lives When Gunfire Erupts in Philly

Play video content ESPN+

A field hockey match in Philadelphia quickly turned into chaos after gunfire erupted, sending everyone scrambling ... and it was all caught on video.

Here's the deal ... shots rang out in the middle of a recent live-streamed match between St. Louis University and La Salle at Howarth Field ... and everyone ran for their life.

Not long after the scary moment ... St. Louis University Field Hockey gave an update via social media ... "Today's match at La Salle has been called due to a shooting in the vicinity of the field. Everyone is safe."

Philadelphia police said the shooting took place in a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot, near the stadium ... and the shooter left the area before officers arrived, per local reports. No victims were found.