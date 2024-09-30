Beverly Hills Kidnapper Fatally Stabbed, Wild Showdown on Camera

Play video content

Beverly Hills was the scene of a real-life nightmare when an alleged kidnapper tried to yank a little girl from her dad’s arms in broad daylight -- ending up stabbed in the scuffle and later dying.

Onlookers caught some of the incident on camera Saturday ... showing the injured father desperately pleading for someone to call 911 while clutching his young daughter, safe again in his arms -- as the suspect turned his fury toward a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene.

In the footage, the bloodied assailant is seen diving into the rear car window of the man who only wants to be identified as Brian. He later told L.A.'s ABC7 it was clear the attacker was experiencing a psychotic break or reacting to drugs.

Brian explained he managed to throw a few punches at the attacker, who tried to take off with his dog -- with footage showing Brian's car rolling through an intersection and into a hedge during the chaos.

In a later scene, the injured suspect is shown on the ground after he was tackled by cops. Beverly Hills PD confirmed he didn’t make it after the intense showdown, dying in the hospital.

Beverly Hills police released a statement saying the suspect was stabbed by the father in the initial confrontation. They said the suspect and the victim were both on the sidewalk when the suspect attacked. The father, who was cooperating with police, was also reportedly injured.