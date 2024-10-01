Ex-NBA Player Jeremy Lamb Dating Former Kings G League GM Anjali Ranadivé

Jeremy Lamb might've just retired from the NBA, but he's still got ties to the Sacramento Kings -- he's dating team owner Vivek Ranadivé's daughter, Anjali ... who also happens to be the former general manager of the organization's G League affiliate.

The new couple went public with their romance in an Instagram post on Monday ... showing them sharing a kiss as they played with some wolf dogs to promote Anjali's Jaws and Paws animal sanctuary.

It's a rather interesting coupling -- Anjali served as the Stockton Kings' GM from June 2023 until she resigned this past January. At the time, it was reported she stepped away from the position to pursue other ventures.

Lamb, on the other hand, joined Sac-Town via a trade in February 2022. He was waived a year later, but was brought back to suit up for Stockton in November, where he played until he had a season-ending injury back in March.

Most recently, the 2012 No. 12 overall pick announced his retirement from professional hoops in August ... after suiting up for the Thunder, Hornets, Pacers and Kings over 10 seasons.

Unclear if the two sparked their romance during Lamb's time with the organization ... or if this is a new wolf-puppy love.