Russian Tourist Films Her Final Moments Before Tripping, Falling to Death

A tourist in the country of Georgia unwittingly filmed herself falling to her death while singing and dancing during a night out -- and that horrifying footage has surfaced this week.

You can see Russian woman Arina Glazunova living it up, passing her phone back and forth to a friend ... when she trips over a knee-high wall and falls into an underpass.

There's a few seconds of shaky footage before the filming stops. Reality hit hard as the 24-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead from a broken neck and head injuries.

The injuries are not surprising, as pictures from the scene reveal the height of the wall does little to stop her from falling onto the hard concrete steps of the subway entrance below in a brutal landing.

People online have been outraged by the lack of safety around the underpass. However, Daily Mail says that Tbilisi's City Hall claims the steps and drop were built during the Soviet era and met the safety standards of that time.