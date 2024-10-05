10-Year-Old Drives Car Onto Elementary Playground in Horrifying Video

Play video content FOX 9

A 10-year-old boy in Minneapolis allegedly went for a joyride that turned scary when he drove through a park, nearly hitting several kids ... and it was all caught on camera.

In the recently released shocking footage from last month ... the car allegedly driven by the youngster is seen barreling through the park as kids play nearby at the Nellie Stone Johnson School in north Minneapolis.

It's clear from the video that the adults on the playground with the kids are in shock for a few moments ... before they rush to try and gather the kids to get away from the danger.

Thankfully, it was only close calls -- no injuries were reported, per local news ... and the boy was reportedly arrested for probable cause of second-degree assault.

Seems this is far from the first time the boy has wreaked havoc behind the wheel ... he's been busted multiple times for auto-related crimes and assault with a deadly weapon, per local reports.