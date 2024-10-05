Reggaeton Star El Taiger Remains in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head

Reggaeton Star Fighting for Life After Being Shot in Head

Jose “El Taiger” Carbajal is clinging to life in a Miami hospital ... days after the Reggaeton star was found shot in the head, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales gave an update Friday ... telling media that the 37-year-old remains in "very" critical condition after undergoing surgery ... and their investigation is ongoing into the brutal crime.

Authorities suspect Jose may have been shot elsewhere and then driven to that location and ditched ... just blocks from nearby Jackson Memorial Health Hospital.

In addition to the blood-soaked crime scene inside the car ... police inexplicably found 2 red gas containers in the trunk, per authorities.

According to Miami-Dade County court records cited by local news ... the musician had 2 criminal cases opened over the summer ... one for strong-arm robbery and battery, and another for misdemeanor resisting an officer.