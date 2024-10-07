7-Eleven Clerk Fights Back Against Mob in Video of Takeover Robbery

Play video content

A 7-Eleven clerk in California went down swinging during a violent takeover robbery of his convenience store ... fighting back against a mob and bashing them with a stick.

Footage from Sunday's takeover robbery in Anaheim shows the clerk wielding what appears to be a broom as a mob descends on his store, hellbent on ransacking the place.

The clerk puts up a good fight, and doesn't back down when one of his masked attackers throws a big rock at him ... but he's severely outnumbered and ultimately gets overpowered.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... no arrests have been made, but this type of crime is not common in Anaheim, and cops are aggressively working the case to stop this from becoming a trend.

We've seen similar incidents up north in Los Angeles, but our sources say there's a big difference sticking out to cops here ... in L.A., this kind of takeover usually involves kids or teenagers rolling up on bikes, while in this instance it looks like the masked mob arrived in cars.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office even put up billboards around town, saying "CRIME DOESN'T PAY IN ORANGE COUNTY" ... but it looks like the suspects didn't get the memo.