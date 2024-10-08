California Home Explodes on Camera, Injuring Man on Property

Play video content

A Long Beach, California neighborhood was rocked when a back house on a home lot suddenly exploded, leaving a man injured -- and the whole jaw-dropping moment was caught on surveillance video.

It all went down Monday, and the explosion was wild. Pieces of the accessory dwelling unit -- sometimes called a "granny flat" or "mother-in-law quarters" -- shot in every direction, damaging the second house on the property, cracking ceilings and shattering windows of nearby homes, with heavy debris slamming onto nearby cars.

The blast was so powerful folks living blocks away felt the rumble, and it even knocked out power in the area.

Neighbors told NBC Los Angeles they rushed toward the explosion when they spotted someone emerging from the rubble -- a man with his skin peeling off. One witness said it looked straight out of a gruesome movie scene.

The victim, in his late 30s, was whisked away to a trauma center to treat his burn injuries -- his condition has not been released.