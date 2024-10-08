NBA's R.J. Hampton Berates Woman, Admits To Leaving Bruises On Her Body On Video

R.J. Hampton -- a former NBA first-round draft pick -- berated a woman, told her to "shut the f*** up" and admitted to leaving bruises on her body ... and the disturbing behavior was captured on video.

Tiffany Jeffcoat, a social media influencer who shares a child with Hampton, posted the footage of the 23-year-old basketball player on her TikTok page on Monday.

Play video content

Jeffcoat claimed the video was shot at an Oklahoma hotel, after she and their 13-month-old son had just traveled 11 hours to see R.J.

In the video, R.J. can be heard calling Tiffany "a bitch" -- before they began discussing an apparent recent incident of domestic violence between the two.

Tiffany can be heard telling Hampton she had bruises on her arms that "came from your hands."

"Of course they did," Hampton said in response ... before he added, "Did I punch you, did I slap you?"

When Tiffany appeared to acknowledge that he did not, Hampton responded, "So, shut the f*** up."

Later in the video, as the two were arguing about a trip Tiffany had taken to Miami, Tiffany told Hampton, "My mom is more of a parent to him than you have ever been."

"I don't care if your mom is dead or alive," Hampton responded. "Shut up."

The video then ended with Hampton telling Tiffany to pay for her own hotel room.

Play video content

In two other videos Jeffcoat posted Monday, she also alleged that at some other point during the day, "R.J. literally snatched [our son] off the ground, walked out, hopped in the car and left."

She said, through tears, Hampton didn't take any of the toddler's stuff. In her caption on the video, she claimed she called cops, but they told her it was a civil matter.

In a follow-up video that was apparently filmed hours later, Tiffany said she had still yet to hear from R.J.

No further video updates have been posted -- although Jeffcoat did show a picture of the toddler sleeping on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday with the caption, "Thank you to everyone who reached out."

The Delaware Blue Coats -- R.J.'s current team and the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate -- said in a statement to TMZ Sports "the organization is aware of the footage and is looking into the matter."

Hampton -- a former five-star high school basketball prospect -- was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.