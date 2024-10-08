Qantas Plays Sexually Explicit Movie on Every Screen During Flight, Apologizes

A major Australian airline is apologizing after showing a sexually explicit movie on every single screen during a 10-hour flight ... horrifying passengers who had no say in their in-flight entertainment.

The movie on this flight was "Daddio" ... which stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn and features graphic nudity, sexting and tons of profanity.

The film's IMDB Parents Guide section notes "Photos of nude female breasts & a prosthetic penis are shown on a phone."

Qantas says technical issues prevented travelers on the Sydney-to-Tokyo flight from selecting their own movie ... and the flight crew reportedly solicited feedback from some passengers, who picked "Daddio" out of a limited selection.

One Reddit user who claims they were on the flight complained online, explaining ... "The movie they played was extremely inappropriate. It was impossible to pause, dim, or turn it off."

The passenger added ... "It featured graphic nudity and a lot of sexting -- the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones. It took almost an hour of this before they switched to a more kid-friendly movie, but it was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard."

Qantas is now apologizing, saying in a statement ... "The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience."

The airline continues ... "All screens were changed to a family friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn't possible."

Sounds like the damage was already done, though.