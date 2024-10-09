Cast From 'Cringiest' Episode of 'Date My Mom' Says Body Shaming Wouldn't Fly Today

The cast of the “cringiest” episode of "Date My Mom" has reunited nearly 20 years later, and they all agree on one thing -- despite their recently viral episode getting loads of social media love today, the episode would never fly in today’s climate.

TMZ's own Charlie Neff got the gang back together with Kasey Washburn and Heather Silva on "The TMZ Podcast" -- Heather felt she was weight-shamed by MTV after her 2006 episode aired, when cast member Nick Contes picked her in his search for love.

They agree that nowadays society's all about celebrating different body types and steering clear of mocking heavier folks ... adding the body-positivity shift can be seen more and more in mainstream ads -- so that episode would be a total no-go!

Heather shares that, luckily, she didn’t let the weight shaming get to her much back then, thanks to the absence of social media. But she admits if she were going through it today at the same age, it would probably hit her a lot harder with all the online scrutiny.

Heather also mentions she realized she was kind of being "used" when she first saw Charlie and Kasey during the actual reveal that aired.

ICYMI, that throwback episode's reveal scene recently went completely viral, racking up nearly 60 million views on IG -- with celebs like Diplo and Chrissy Teigen hitting that "like" button.

In their unforgettable episode, Nick went on a wild date with 3 moms to get the scoop on their daughters without laying eyes on them. When the reveal scene rolled around, he had to pick a daughter to date -- and surprise, surprise, he chose Heather.

While Heather may have been the butt of the joke back in the day, she’s now living her best life -- married with 4 kids.