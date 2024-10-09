'Days of Our Lives' Actor Drake Hogestyn Cause of Death Revealed

'Days of Our Lives' Actor's Cause of Death Revealed

"Days of Our Lives" actor Drake Hogestyn's official cause of death has been confirmed as pancreatic cancer.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, the L.A. Medical Examiner's report states pancreatic cancer was the immediate cause of his death. Other significant conditions contributing to his death, but not directly causing it, included vomiting, dehydration, and whole-body toxicity.

The report also reveals that Drake was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley.

As previously reported, the beloved soap star died in late September at the age of 70, with his family sharing the heartbreaking news on IG.