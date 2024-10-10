Real-Life Joker Wreaks Havoc at Former Workplace in Viral Video

Play video content Joseph Golder/NewsFlash

Joaquin Phoenix isn't the only Joker on the streets these days ... a Brazilian man has taken inspiration from the crime thriller to wreak havoc on his former employer.

Check it out ... a man swings by a gas station where he used to work, and declares he's been driven insane by his termination. As you can see, the ex-employee is dressed as Batman's famed nemesis ... including green hair, white face paint, and a jarring red smile made from what appears to be lipstick.

The culprit then channels the comic book villain by smashing up the business in the name of revenge ... as his former colleagues hide inside.

In fact, at one point, one of his former peers declares the 23-year-old man -- who has yet to be identified -- "crazy." One could say that's a pretty accurate description ... especially when the bad guy goes on to spray the scene with a fire extinguisher, and smashes the front window.

The outburst, which took place Sunday in Curitiba, Brazil, has since gone viral ... given the timing of 'Joker' sequel starring Lady Gaga. According to reports, the man has been charged with making threats and damaging property ... he faces up to a year in prison for the incident.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the attack ... though, we're sure workers at the station agree -- things are getting crazier out there!