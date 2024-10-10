Opera With Explicit Sex Scenes, Roller-Skating Nuns Leaves 18 Needing Medical Treatment

A new opera in Germany has people yelling out for the Lord ... 'cause the show, filled with naked nuns roller-skating and explicit sex scenes, reportedly left 18 people needing medical assistance.

"Sancta" -- adapted by controversial Austrian choreographer Florentina Holzinger from an early 20th-century show titled "Sancta Susanna" -- opened just a few days ago ... and, check out the trailer 'cause we can almost guarantee you've never seen anything like this.

This show has everything ... apart from the naked nuns roller skating, it also has performers suspended by hooks as fake blood pours over them, explicit lesbian sex scenes -- there's even a part in the show where Jesus reportedly performs songs by Eminem. All this, and more, is in the trailer.

In one of the wildest moments, Daily Mail -- citing a German newspaper -- reports a piece of skin is cut from a performer's side and then grilled to medium rare to illustrate the body of Christ used in the Catholic faith.

Suffice it to say ... the show's pretty dang intense -- and, apparently 18 people have already had to leave the show and be treated for nausea in the week since it opened.

Holzinger is known for doing performance pieces like this. Her shows regularly include sword swallowers, Japanese bondage artists and hair hangers ... people who literally hang suspended in the air from their ponytails.