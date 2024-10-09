Driver Dressed Like Cookie Monster Seen Speeding on Camera in Germany
Cookie Monster needs to put the desserts down and pick up a driver's handbook ... 'cause a person dressed like the famous Muppet was caught speeding on camera in Germany.
Photos taken in the city of Dortmund by a roadside camera captured a person -- blue suit on and big googly eyes focused dead ahead on the road.
The sweet-toothed monster was reportedly going 60 mph in a 50 mph zone ... so, not the most egregious offense we've ever heard -- but, Elmo probably wouldn't be too happy about the recklessness.
On a more serious note, cops say wearing a big costume like this can obscure a person's vision ... and, they're saying Cookie Monster's lucky not to have ended up in the hospital.
CM faces a €40 (that's euros) fine if he's ever caught ... so, he'd better lie low on Sesame Street for a while -- maybe hide in Oscar the Grouch's trashcan!
The car's reportedly registered to a 57-year-old man in the nearby town of Hagen ... but, hard to tell who was driving the vehicle, given the disguise, late last month.
Bottom line ... Cookie Monster may have been late for a hang with his Sesame Street pals -- but, he'd better be careful, or he might end up having to fork up some (cookie) dough.