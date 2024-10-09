Driver Dressed Like Cookie Monster Seen Speeding on Camera in Germany

Cookie Monster needs to put the desserts down and pick up a driver's handbook ... 'cause a person dressed like the famous Muppet was caught speeding on camera in Germany.

Photos taken in the city of Dortmund by a roadside camera captured a person -- blue suit on and big googly eyes focused dead ahead on the road.

The sweet-toothed monster was reportedly going 60 mph in a 50 mph zone ... so, not the most egregious offense we've ever heard -- but, Elmo probably wouldn't be too happy about the recklessness.

On a more serious note, cops say wearing a big costume like this can obscure a person's vision ... and, they're saying Cookie Monster's lucky not to have ended up in the hospital.

CM faces a €40 (that's euros) fine if he's ever caught ... so, he'd better lie low on Sesame Street for a while -- maybe hide in Oscar the Grouch's trashcan!

The car's reportedly registered to a 57-year-old man in the nearby town of Hagen ... but, hard to tell who was driving the vehicle, given the disguise, late last month.