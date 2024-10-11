Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Takes Over Las Vegas Sphere

McDonald's Ain't Too Chicken to Take on Vegas ... Chicken Big Mac Ad on Sphere!!!

McDonald's is going cluckin' crazy in Sin City ... taking over the Las Vegas Sphere with an advertisement for its new Chicken Big Mac -- and, reportedly paying a huge tab to do so.

The fast-food franchise is advertising its "winner-winner chicken dinner" new sandwich on the outside of the iconic Sphere in Vegas ... with a close-up of the delectable snack turning slowly around the outside of the multi-billion-dollar arena.

Watch the video ... that mouth-watering OG Big Mac spins before transforming into its chicken version -- visible basically anywhere in Las Vegas, in an effort to get people to rush to their nearest Mickey D's for a bit of bird.

As we told you ... the Chicken Big Mac was released in the United States this week after blowing up in the UK during a limited release -- and, clearly the brand feels pretty confident in the sandwich.

The Chicken Big Mac sold out in the UK in 10 days ... so, it's worth the hefty advertising investment to take over the Sphere. We're told advertising on the Sphere runs $350,000 per day, and between $600K - $750K per week.

With an advertising budget that big, McDonald's better hope the gambit pays off ... or the whole brand might be looking more clownish than Ronald McDonald.

The Chicken Big Mac is at select stores in the U.S. for a limited time ... so, you better hurry up and get one -- 'cause, unlike the L.V. Sphere, it won't be around forever!

