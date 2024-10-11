McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Takes Over Las Vegas Sphere

McDonald's is going cluckin' crazy in Sin City ... taking over the Las Vegas Sphere with an advertisement for its new Chicken Big Mac -- and, reportedly paying a huge tab to do so.

The fast-food franchise is advertising its "winner-winner chicken dinner" new sandwich on the outside of the iconic Sphere in Vegas ... with a close-up of the delectable snack turning slowly around the outside of the multi-billion-dollar arena.

Your nightly MSG Vegas Sphere moment. Wow they turned the Sphere into a McDonalds Big Mac, then a Chicken Mac. Quite clever. Looks pretty good actually. @LasVegasLocally @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/nYwF5aBjPs — Michel (@Mic_VegasSphere) October 11, 2024 @Mic_VegasSphere

Watch the video ... that mouth-watering OG Big Mac spins before transforming into its chicken version -- visible basically anywhere in Las Vegas, in an effort to get people to rush to their nearest Mickey D's for a bit of bird.

As we told you ... the Chicken Big Mac was released in the United States this week after blowing up in the UK during a limited release -- and, clearly the brand feels pretty confident in the sandwich.

The Chicken Big Mac sold out in the UK in 10 days ... so, it's worth the hefty advertising investment to take over the Sphere. We're told advertising on the Sphere runs $350,000 per day, and between $600K - $750K per week.

With an advertising budget that big, McDonald's better hope the gambit pays off ... or the whole brand might be looking more clownish than Ronald McDonald.