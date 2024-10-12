TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Laid to Rest at 'Beautiful' Funeral

Taylor Rousseau Grigg -- the TikTok star who died tragically just last week -- has been laid to rest ... with her husband calling the ceremony "beautiful" on social media.

The influencer, who passed away just over a week ago -- was laid to rest Friday, her husband Cameron said ... sharing a picture of a white casket with a matching floral arrangement to his IG story.

Cameron wrote, "It was beautiful princess" followed by a white heart on the pic. He played the song, "Here Without You" by 3 Doors Down over the image.

As we told you ... TRG passed away last Friday -- with Cameron revealing her passing was "sudden and unexpected," adding this past year had been an incredible difficult one for Taylor.

Earlier this week, a rep for the family told TODAY she passed away from complications related to Addison's disease and asthma. According to the Mayo Clinic, Addison's disease is a rare disorder that occurs when the adrenal glands do not produce enough of the hormones aldosterone and cortisol.

Rousseau opened up about her health issues in August ... telling fans online she was in so much pain some days she wished she was actually dead. She was 25.