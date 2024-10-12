Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Laid to Rest at 'Beautiful' Funeral

Taylor Rousseau Grigg Laid To Rest in 'Beautiful' Funeral, Husband Says ... Days After Sudden Death

taylor rousseu grigg main instagram comp
Instagram Composite

Taylor Rousseau Grigg -- the TikTok star who died tragically just last week -- has been laid to rest ... with her husband calling the ceremony "beautiful" on social media.

The influencer, who passed away just over a week ago -- was laid to rest Friday, her husband Cameron said ... sharing a picture of a white casket with a matching floral arrangement to his IG story.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg
Instagram / @cameron.griggg

Cameron wrote, "It was beautiful princess" followed by a white heart on the pic. He played the song, "Here Without You" by 3 Doors Down over the image.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg Cameron Grigg
Instagram / @cameron.griggg

As we told you ... TRG passed away last Friday -- with Cameron revealing her passing was "sudden and unexpected," adding this past year had been an incredible difficult one for Taylor.

Remembering Taylor Rousseau Grigg
Launch Gallery
Remembering Taylor Rousseau Grigg Launch Gallery

Earlier this week, a rep for the family told TODAY she passed away from complications related to Addison's disease and asthma. According to the Mayo Clinic, Addison's disease is a rare disorder that occurs when the adrenal glands do not produce enough of the hormones aldosterone and cortisol.

100624_taylor_rousseau_kal 8/8/24
A Health Update
TikTok/@itstaylorrousseau

Rousseau opened up about her health issues in August ... telling fans online she was in so much pain some days she wished she was actually dead. She was 25.

RIP

related articles