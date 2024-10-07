TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Celebrated 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Before Death

Taylor Rousseau Grigg and husband Cameron Grigg commemorated a major marriage milestone just 2 months before the TikTok star's unexpected passing.

In August, the Internet personality posted a romantic montage from her nuptials to Cameron, sharing the couple had reached their 1-year wedding anniversary.

The sweet tribute featured footage from their big day ... including shots of Taylor with her bridesmaids, her walking down the aisle, and even a glimpse of their vows to one another.

She wrote alongside the upload ... "Happy one year to us. I love you Cameron!! 💛."

Yet, their good times soon turned tragic, as Taylor died unexpectedly.

Her husband confirmed her passing on Instagram this weekend ... where he alluded to her health struggles over the last year.

He wrote ... "With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order. Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation."

Cameron did not share an exact cause of death, however.

Nonetheless, back in August, Taylor had previously addressed her health struggles in a TikTok ... in which she said she was "feeling like [she] was going to die" after receiving her undisclosed diagnosis last year.

She added at the time ... "I’m unhappy with the circumstances that my body is in but I’m kind of paying the consequences for my own actions for putting my body through more than it could handle."

Taylor was only 25.