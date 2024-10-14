Hockey Player Janne Puhakka Dead At 29, Cops Believe Partner Behind Killing

Former hockey pro Janne Puhakka -- Finland's first openly gay player -- was found shot to death on Sunday ... and police believe his partner was behind the killing.

Puhakka was only 29.

According to a report out of Finland, Janne was found in his Henttaa Espoo home ... where he lived with his partner, 66-year-old veterinarian Rolf Nordmo.

Police said the death was a homicide and suspected Nordmo was the shooter. He was arrested at the scene without incident.

The murder is still under investigation.

Puhakka -- who started playing hockey when he was six -- launched his major league career in 2015 and played for the Blues, Espoo United, and Rapaces de Gap.

He was also on the national team roster and won the bronze in the Under 18 World Championship in 2013.

Puhakka opened up about his sexuality after hanging up his skates, revealing he had concealed being gay to avoid scrutiny in the sports world.

Puhakka was the first ice hockey player in the Finnish major leagues to come out as gay. In 2022, he wrote a memoir, "Ulos Kopista."



"We send our sincere condolences to his family, his relatives and all his former teammates," the Rapaces de Gap team said in a statement.

"Presenting in the team during the 2017/2018 season, Janne marked the staff and his teammates with his kindness and team spirit."

Nordmo has not been convicted of a crime.