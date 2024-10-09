Soccer Star George Baldock Dead At 31 ... Body Found In Pool

Soccer star George Baldock -- who played seven seasons with Sheffield United -- has died after his body was found in a pool on Wednesday. He was only 31.

Sheffield United confirmed the defender's death hours after Baldock was discovered at his Glyfada, Athens home.

Emergency responders reportedly used life-saving measures at the scene ... but they couldn't revive him. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

"Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock," the club said in a statement.

"The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff, and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him."

"The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."

Baldock's soccer career started when he debuted with the Milton Keynes Dons in 2010. He went on to play for several organizations.

He recently signed a three-year deal with the Greek team Panathinaikos.

Soccer players and fans have paid tribute to the right-wing-back since the news broke ... with one saying, "Absolutely heartbroken. One of my all time favourite Blades. My favourite and best-ever number 2! You will be missed, Starman 💔"