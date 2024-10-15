'Star Wars' Child Star Jake Lloyd Seen for 1st Time in Over a Year

Jake Lloyd, the former child star who played Anakin Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy, has emerged for the first time in over a year ... after previously seeking treatment for schizophrenia at a mental health facility.

The retired actor appeared to be doing well during a recent outing in Los Angeles, where he swung by his local gym, hit his vape a few times, and recycled a number of protein shake boxes.

Jake looked to be keeping a low profile ... keeping his head down while sporting a freshly trimmed beard.

This is the first real update we've had regarding Jake in 7 months ... his mother, Lisa Lloyd, previously confirmed in March that her son was in the midst of completing a mental health stay following a scary incident a year prior.

As Lisa detailed to Scripps News, Jake, who appeared in the 1999 film, "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace," was hospitalized in 2023 after he turned their car off while driving in the middle of the road. Police intervened in the situation ... but Lisa said Jake struggled to communicate with the officers -- comparing it to "word salad" at the time.

Yet, Lisa had a positive update about Jake this spring, when she said he was "doing much better" in treatment, noting her son was acting more like his old self.

She added ... "He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social, which is really nice."

Lisa indicated Jake had several months left in his treatment, however ... which clearly came to an end recently given his latest outing.

Word of Jake's schizophrenia diagnosis first surfaced in 2015, after several erratic incidents resulted in the actor spending time in both jail and the hospital.