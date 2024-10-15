Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lucky Landing Saves Woman From Falling Water Tank on Street, on Video

A lucky woman in India narrowly escaped catastrophe when a water tank fell from a roof and landed squarely on top of her -- and she walked away without a scratch!

CCTV footage captures the woman closing a small gate and crossing a narrow lane at Mansi Residency in Dindoli, Surat, India, when a large cylindrical tank suddenly comes crashing down -- and lands so precisely she ends up with her head poking out of the hole at the top.

As you can see, neighbors rush outside after hearing the loud bang, only to be stunned by the sight of the woman standing upright inside the plastic drum.

Amazingly, the woman escaped without a single injury in this one-in-a-million mishap, caught on video going viral this week.

Apparently, the tank was accidentally dropped by a scrap collector who was clearing out old items from a terrace.

As for the woman, residents believed it was nothing short of divine intervention that she walked away unscathed -- especially since she had reportedly just returned home from doing a good deed by offering donations at the local Hindu temple.

