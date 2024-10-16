'Napoleon Dynamite' Stars Spotted at Cafe as Sequel Rumors Heat Up

The stars of "Napoleon Dynamite" dropped by a freaking sweet Missouri diner over the weekend, where they gave customers a thrill ... while rumors of a sequel to the iconic flick continue.

John's Waffle & Pancake House co-owner Dona Ramadani tells TMZ ... the tiny Kennett, Missouri joint was slammed Sunday ... when an unassuming Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries happened to belly up to the counter.

The trio from the immensely popular 2004 comedy film was finally noticed by a customer amid the commotion ... and the fan floodgates opened. But it was all good ... DR tells us the 3 were super chill and granted all snap and autograph requests ... before leaving a "quite large" tip.

Seems the 3 were passing through after a Q&A screening of their flick in Paragould, Arkansas ... and stopped at the diner that's no stranger to celebs ... as Dona told us that Kennett native Sheryl Crow drops by occasionally.

The visit raised some fan eyebrows after Efren -- who played Pedro in the film -- recently hinted to Collider that sequel talks are a reality ... “Everyone wants a sequel -- and I can say this legally, that the door’s not closed yet.”