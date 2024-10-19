Willie Nelson Organizes Cannabis Community Event to Support Kamala Harris

Willie Nelson's on the campaign trail again ... announcing a cannabis community Zoom call he's organizing to support Kamala Harris next week.

The singer-songwriter announced the event Saturday ... releasing a statement about the upcoming Zoom he's running from his Luck Ranch in Texas.

In the statement, WN says cannabis is a path to healing ... and, candidates like Harris understand the importance of ending the federal ban on the substance and look at past sentences giving for marijuana possession.

Of course, Willie's no stranger to marijuana arrests ... he's ended up in handcuffs multiple times over the years for holding a bit of Mary Jane.

The virtual sesh will also feature Whoopi Goldberg, Brittney Spencer, Margo Price, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis -- a HIGH profile gathering, we gotta say.

Earlier this week, the current VP announced she support fully legalizing marijuana ... with plans to ensure Black men -- who have been disproportionally affected by drug possession incarceration -- benefit from the industry.

Some marijuana industry experts are skeptical about the promise ... since it'll need Congressional approval -- but, it's one of the least ambiguous stances by a candidate on the issue ever.