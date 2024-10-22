Busta Rhymes Seen in Heated Exchange With Man at Detroit Airport on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Busta Rhymes was busting out some serious anger -- in fact, he was straight-up fuming, unleashing some serious wrath on someone who clearly pushed all the wrong buttons.

TMZ obtained a clip of Busta going off on a guy in a suit at Detroit Metro Airport over the weekend ... and he definitely wasn't holding back, dishing out a string of profanities.

Busta was getting all up in the guy's face, repeatedly yelling "f*** you," making sure his message was loud and clear.

He appears to offer up a few other words, but it's tough to make out anything else -- including what the other guy said -- amid the surrounding noise.