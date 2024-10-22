Busta Rhymes Seen in Heated Exchange With Man at Detroit Airport on Video
Busta Rhymes Pops Off On Man In Heated Exchange
Busta Rhymes was busting out some serious anger -- in fact, he was straight-up fuming, unleashing some serious wrath on someone who clearly pushed all the wrong buttons.
TMZ obtained a clip of Busta going off on a guy in a suit at Detroit Metro Airport over the weekend ... and he definitely wasn't holding back, dishing out a string of profanities.
Busta was getting all up in the guy's face, repeatedly yelling "f*** you," making sure his message was loud and clear.
He appears to offer up a few other words, but it's tough to make out anything else -- including what the other guy said -- amid the surrounding noise.
No word yet on what sparked the clash or who the guy on the receiving end is. TMZ reached out to Busta’s rep for a comment ... no word back yet!!!