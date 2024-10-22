Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Busta Rhymes Seen in Heated Exchange With Man at Detroit Airport on Video

Busta Rhymes Pops Off On Man In Heated Exchange

Busta Rhymes was busting out some serious anger -- in fact, he was straight-up fuming, unleashing some serious wrath on someone who clearly pushed all the wrong buttons.

TMZ obtained a clip of Busta going off on a guy in a suit at Detroit Metro Airport over the weekend ... and he definitely wasn't holding back, dishing out a string of profanities.

Busta was getting all up in the guy's face, repeatedly yelling "f*** you," making sure his message was loud and clear.

He appears to offer up a few other words, but it's tough to make out anything else -- including what the other guy said -- amid the surrounding noise.

No word yet on what sparked the clash or who the guy on the receiving end is. TMZ reached out to Busta’s rep for a comment ... no word back yet!!!

