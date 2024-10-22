Paul George Calls For Media Ban From Locker Rooms, Claims Reporter Stares At Penises

Play video content Podcast P with Paul George / Wave Sports+ Entertainment

Paul George says it's time to move on from journalists inside of NBA locker rooms ... claiming he's seen at least one reporter gawking at penises while in the players' changing areas.

The Philadelphia 76ers star made no bones about the topic while on his "Podcast P with Paul George" show this week ... explaining he agrees with NFL players who want to rid themselves of media members in the immediate vicinities of showers.

George stated he has a multitude of issues with the practice ... but one of his biggest pet peeves is clearly the way he believes some have looked at his and his teammates' private parts while trying to conduct their post-practice and postgame interviews.

"I would say majority of the locker room, bro, they're naked [when reporters come in]," George said. "Like, we're in towels. We're naked. We just got out the shower. And then you have these reporters in there and, like, they're not staring at a wall, you know what I mean?"

"They're looking at us."

George said there was specifically one reporter in Washington who was very known for this ... telling his co-hosts the person would "stare at dudes' meat while they're in towels or while they're changing."

He also said many journalists eavesdrop on players' personal conversations ... leading to unfounded rumors and reports.

"I just think it's just our place of privacy," he said. "It should be treated as that."

He added, "It shouldn't be nobody in that space."