Phillies Celebrate NL East Title With Shirtless Dance Party
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first NL East title in over a decade on Monday night ... and they celebrated in epic fashion -- by stripping off their tops and dancing the night away!!!
It all happened following the Phils' 6-2 win over the Cubs ... when the team hit the locker room to bask in the glow of their big accomplishment.
The 2024 Phillies partied after clinching the division. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/w88mklYdrB— Dave Uram (@MrUram) September 24, 2024 @MrUram
Owner John Middleton got everything started when he told the team he wanted his "f***ing trophy back" -- which sent the players into a frenzy.
Check out clips from the ensuing party ... the guys -- including Bryce Harper -- ditched their shirts and then doused each other with a ton of beer and champagne.
John Middleton is a legend! pic.twitter.com/pXNXRNyO2X— Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 24, 2024 @PhilsTailgate
Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and the rest of the guys clearly had fun too ... belting out their de facto playoff anthem -- "Dancing On My Own."
My angle of this ELECTRIC⚡️ https://t.co/KzSVusdoCt pic.twitter.com/FcvaJvCcAI— Matt Faraci (@matt_faraci64) October 11, 2022 @matt_faraci64
While it's unclear how long the team celebrated the moment ... they undoubtedly didn't go all night -- as the team has to play another against the Cubs on Tuesday evening.
Sunglasses, water and Advil, everybody!!!