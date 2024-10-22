Yelp Locks Down McDonald's Page After Trump Visit Sparks Flood of Fake Reviews

Donald Trump's photo op at a Pennsylvania McDonald's sparked an avalanche of faux Yelp reviews ... and things got so negative ... or hilarious, depending on how you see it ... the website had to step in and stop it from continuing.

Yelp is no longer allowing reviews for a Mickey D's in Bucks County, PA after Trump's highly-publicized Sunday visit ... and the website tells us it's because folks were flooding the page with fake news.

Honchos at Yelp tell TMZ ... Yelp has a system in place that detects abnormal traffic influxes and that triggers a staff review, and that's what happened with Trump here.

This McDonald's Yelp page is on pause indefinitely, and we're told the faux reviews are being removed and new reviews will not be allowed until the situation blows over and Trump haters move on to something else.

One of the fake reviews read … "Senile old man got bronzer on my fries … repeated himself several times, something about Ronald McDonald in the shower at the golf club."

As we reported ... Trump learned how to cook McDonald's fries and handed out fast food to cars in the drive-thru Sunday ... chatting up customers and employees alike ... and trolling Kamala Harris. The day before, he bizarrely mentioned Arnold Palmer in the shower with other golfers during a rally speech in the state.