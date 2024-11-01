Kurt Busch Pleads Guilty To DWI

Kurt Busch has pled guilty to a criminal charge of driving while impaired, TMZ Sports has learned.

An Iredell County, N.C. court official tells us the former NASCAR champion entered the plea on Wednesday.

The official says in exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop the reckless driving and speeding charges he was facing in the case.

The racecar driver received a 60-day suspended jail sentence for 12 months. During that year-long timeframe, the official said Busch will be on unsupervised probation.

Busch also must, according to the court official, complete 24 hours of community service and pay a community service fee. The official noted Busch must surrender his driver's license as well -- although it's unclear what that means for his immediate racing future, as the official said he can come back to the court and apply for limited driving privileges.

Busch was first hit with the charges in the case after cops accused him of driving drunk at around 11:40 PM on Aug. 13.

Cops stated they pulled the 46-year-old over for speeding ... but after he elicited signs of intoxication during the stop, they administered a breath test that showed he had a BAC of .17.

Busch -- the 2017 Daytona 500 winner retired from full-time racing last year -- issued a mea culpa following his arrest, writing on X, "I'm very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family, and to my fans.