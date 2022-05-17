Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From NASCAR Star

Kurt Busch's wife has filed for divorce from the NASCAR star ... saying in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Ashley Busch filed the docs in Florida on May 9 ... and in them, she alleged Kurt "committed a tortious act." She did not expound on the allegation.

Kurt and Ashley -- a polo player -- first met in 2015 ... and later got married in December 2016, Ashley said.

In the docs, Ashley added that things went sideways with the couple just last month ... when she claims Kurt cut off her access to their joint banking account and credit cards.

Ashley also wrote in the docs that the 43-year-old driver demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June.

Ashley noted in the documents that the couple -- which does not have any kids together -- did have a prenup.

We've reached out to Ashley's attorney, as well as reps for Kurt for comment, but so far no word back yet.

WE DID IT!!!!! We had to play like the GOAT and race like the GOAT to win like the GOAT! This was all about teamwork! #KBXLV pic.twitter.com/3aQy4hy6lW — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) May 15, 2022 @KurtBusch

Kurt is having a solid 2022 season despite it all ... in fact, he just won his first race of '22 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.