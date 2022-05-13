'Rookie of the Year' Star Thomas Ian Nicholas' Wife DJ Colette Files For Divorce

The disc jockey wife of "Rookie of the Year" star Thomas Ian Nicholas is pulling the plug on their marriage ... because she just filed for divorce.

DJ Colette, a house DJ and vocalist, filed divorce docs Thursday after more than 12 years of marriage.

Thomas, who was a child actor when he played Chicago Cubs fireballer Henry Rowengartner in the 1993 sports flick, and Colette tied the knot way back in January 2007 and they have two minor children together, a son and a daughter.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Colette lists the date of separation as Sept. 3, 2019, and she is citing the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Colette is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children, and she wants to block the court's ability to award support to either parent. She says the couple has a prenup that she wants the judge to enforce it.