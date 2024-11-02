Martha Stewart Says Ryan Reynolds is Not so Funny in Real Life

Ryan Reynolds is known for his often-humorous roles in movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine," but he isn't so funny in real life, so says Martha Stewart.

Martha was a guest on the "Rent Free" game show produced by Bilt Rewards, and she got into a discussion with Bilt CEO Ankur Jain about which celebrities are the most fun to hang out with.

She first said her good bud Snoop Dogg would make the cut before moving on to Ryan, who would likely appear on the list because he gets into costume and covers his face in his films, many of which are comedic roles.

Then Martha said, “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.” Ouch!

Martha then chose Brad Pitt and George Clooney, saying, “I’d like to hang out with those guys.”

Switching gears, Ankur asked about Taylor Swift — and Martha responded that only men were top of mind, but that Taylor is a "lovely" person who would rank at the top of the list with Snoop taking second place.

Martha added that she would remove Ryan from the list, replacing him with Clooney because "he's fun." Ouch again!

Ankur said he was surprised Ryan wasn't a barrel of laughs, prompting Martha to explain that he's a "good" and "funny" actor, but he's not funny outside of his roles.

She noted, “I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbor.” Ryan lives with his actress wife, Blake Lively, near Martha's farm in Bedford, New York.