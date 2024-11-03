Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Hidden behind this distorted photo is a beautiful gal, born and raised in Southern California, who is celebrating her birthday today! Grab your stilettos, hit the catwalk and see if you can keep up with this long, tall and lean beauty ...

When this top model isn't struttin' her stuff and slaying her sultry photoshoots ... She enjoys sippin' her booze, riding her horse and painting! She's definitely the cool aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

You've probably seen her on magazine covers or on TV with her famous fam.