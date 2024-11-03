Morrissey Concert Ends After Swarm of Fans Rush Stage, Bodyguard Injured

Play video content Instagram/ @whatwenton

Morrissey is way too popular for his own good, and the proof is what went down Saturday night that caused him to abruptly pull the plug on his concert.

Morrissey was performing at the Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas, and the show went great until the encore. He returned to the stage to sing "First of the Gang to Die," when a fan hopped onstage to get close to him.

Then a copycat goes in for a hug as Morrissey's bodyguard nervously tries to monitor the situation. Another fan does the same, and another and another.

It goes from shaking hands to going in for a hug, and the 2 bodyguards are clearly feeling the heat -- all the while, Morrissey is singing.

Fan after fan jumps onto the stage, but the final straw was a dude who bolted up and it got way too crazy, so Morrissey was rushed off stage.

There was a casualty ... looks like one of the bodyguards messed up his leg, because he hopped off stage -- clearly unable to put weight on one of his feet.