Rashida Jones Remembers 'Genius' Father Quincy in Poignant Tribute

Rashida Jones is sharing her grief in the aftermath of the passing of her father, legendary music producer Quincy Jones.

The "Parks and Recreation" actress posted on Instagram days after her dad died at the age of 91 ... penning a poignant tribute, in which she touched on his impactful legacy.

Rashida began her note by recalling one of her fondest memories with her father ... when the music titan would let her stay close by whenever he worked late nights -- which she called "jazz hours."

She wrote ... "When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me."

As Rashida continued, she applauded her father, praising him as "a giant," as well as an "icon," "culture shifter," and a "genius."

She added ... "All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy."

Signing off her tribute, she penned a message just for Quincy ... noting "it is an honor to be your daughter."

Quincy -- who worked with everyone from Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra to Will Smith -- passed away Sunday, surrounded by his loved ones at his Bel Air home ... his publicist, Arnold Robinson confirmed to TMZ at the time.

The rep issued a statement on behalf of the family ... though, Thursday's Instagram post was Rashida's first individual message on the loss.