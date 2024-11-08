Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Andrew Yang Says Kamala Harris Screwed Up by Not Going on Joe Rogan Podcast

Andrew Yang Kamala Should've Gone on Joe Rogan ... 'Political Malpractice' to Shun Interview

110824-andrew-yang-kal
HUGE MISSED OPPORTUNITY
TMZ.com

Andrew Yang says Kamala Harris made a major misstep during the campaign ... claiming she should've spent a few hours in Austin, Texas -- speaking to Joe Rogan!

The 2020 presidential candidate stopped by "TMZ Live" Friday to talk about why Democrats performed so poorly in this election ... and, we asked him if he thinks Kamala messed up by turning down an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Andrew Yang Political Pics
Launch Gallery
Andrew Yang Political Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Yang says she totally messed up by turning down the show ... 'cause Joe reaches millions of people -- many of them voters Harris didn't already have in the bag.

AY says he thinks Kamala and her VP candidate, Tim Walz, would've done well on the show ... adding they would've gotten votes and put behind any rumors they were hiding something.

Donald Trump Wins The 2024 Presidential Election
Launch Gallery
Trump Wins Launch Gallery
Getty

The decision not to do the show was "political malpractice" according to Andrew ... and, moving forward, Yang says every serious candidate needs to drop in to 'JRE.'

Yang points out Rogan has a history as a progressive ... and, he thinks Democrats are too quick to put people in ideological buckets that reduce the nuisance.

If you don't know ... Rogan says he invited Harris on his podcast but, he says her campaign wanted him to travel to her on the campaign trail and complete the interview in an hour. Rogan usually interviews people at his studio for upwards of three hours.

We also asked Yang if he thinks Donald Trump will take Rogan's advice and not go after Democrats ... take a listen for yourself -- Andrew isn't holding his breath.

joe rogan getty 1
Getty

Seems Andrew Yang thinks the road to the White House runs through Joe Rogan!!!

Watch "TMZ Live" today ... check your local listings.

related articles