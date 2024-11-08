Andrew Yang Says Kamala Harris Screwed Up by Not Going on Joe Rogan Podcast

Play video content TMZ.com

Andrew Yang says Kamala Harris made a major misstep during the campaign ... claiming she should've spent a few hours in Austin, Texas -- speaking to Joe Rogan!

The 2020 presidential candidate stopped by "TMZ Live" Friday to talk about why Democrats performed so poorly in this election ... and, we asked him if he thinks Kamala messed up by turning down an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Yang says she totally messed up by turning down the show ... 'cause Joe reaches millions of people -- many of them voters Harris didn't already have in the bag.

AY says he thinks Kamala and her VP candidate, Tim Walz, would've done well on the show ... adding they would've gotten votes and put behind any rumors they were hiding something.

The decision not to do the show was "political malpractice" according to Andrew ... and, moving forward, Yang says every serious candidate needs to drop in to 'JRE.'

Yang points out Rogan has a history as a progressive ... and, he thinks Democrats are too quick to put people in ideological buckets that reduce the nuisance.

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just… — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024 @joerogan

If you don't know ... Rogan says he invited Harris on his podcast but, he says her campaign wanted him to travel to her on the campaign trail and complete the interview in an hour. Rogan usually interviews people at his studio for upwards of three hours.

We also asked Yang if he thinks Donald Trump will take Rogan's advice and not go after Democrats ... take a listen for yourself -- Andrew isn't holding his breath.

Seems Andrew Yang thinks the road to the White House runs through Joe Rogan!!!