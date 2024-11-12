Kathy Bates Reveals Why She Skipped Reconstruction After Double Mastectomy

Play video content MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Kathy Bates is getting real about why she skipped breast reconstruction surgery after her cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy, and her reasoning is simple -- less is more.

The actress explained on the "MeSsy" podcast with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler that her breasts were so heavy -- in fact, 10 lbs when they were removed during her double mastectomy in 2012 – that getting rid of them felt like a huge relief.

Kathy admitted her decision raised a few eyebrows, but she made it clear that after dealing with big breasts her whole life, she actually enjoys the weight off her chest.

The Oscar winner also said societal factors played into her decision -- she was older, didn’t think she'd be in a relationship anytime soon, and just didn’t see the need for new boobs after her double mastectomy. She had been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

Kathy also pointed out that it didn't really affect her career -- while filming her recent TV series "Matlock," they made her a camisole with fake cups to give her some nice shape.