'Outer Banks' Stars Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey Never Feuded, Despite Theories

Warning: Spoilers for "Outer Banks" season 4 ahead ...

"Outer Banks" returned with new season 4 episodes last week ... yet all people can talk about is a rumored feud between costars Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey.

But, it seems the gossip is a bunch of hogwash, as sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... there is no feud or beef between Rudy and Madison.

Still, fans seemed convinced when word started circulating about an alleged rift between the 2 actors ... with some claiming Rudy and Madison stopped interacting as much IRL and on social media after getting into new relationships.

The alleged drama didn't die down when part 1 of season 4 dropped back in October ... when fans theorized the pair used body doubles to film one cuddly scene, given the fact their faces were never visible together.

Again, this theory felt like a stretch, since we are told both Rudy and Madison -- whose characters are together on the show -- filmed several romantic scenes and did a whole press tour to promote the season ... with no issue.

Nonetheless, when Rudy's JJ Maybank was killed off in episode 10 of the new season, fans began pointing the finger at the alleged on-set drama ... even though the "Outer Banks" showrunners have done interviews that the death was always part of the plan.

Jonas Pate said at the time ... "It’s been kind of lurking in his DNA from the beginning. He’s really a lovable but tragic figure… this is something that was always sort of baked in the cake."

In fact, Madison even got visibly emotional while discussing Rudy's exit from the show with the rest of the cast ... praising her costar for bringing a "lightheartedness" to "Outer Banks."

Sounds like fans will have to rely solely on the show for its drama when "Outer Banks" returns for its 5th and final season ... because there's no off-camera drama to report.