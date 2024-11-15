Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Boxing Beefcakes Show Off Their Ripped Physiques

Boxing Beefcakes Ready To Rumble!!!

Boxing Beefcakes With Ripped Physiques
Getty

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are gearing up for a clash that's got everyone buzzing -- but hey, if you’re not up for the punches and drama, we’ve got plenty of other ringside tea to spill!

Sometimes, you gotta pause the action and appreciate these athletes serving peak physical perfection -- from Anthony Joshua's sculpted frame to Logan Paul's ripped physique, Tommy Fury's chiseled abs, and Craig Cunningham's lean, mean fighting machine vibes ... these boxing beefcakes prove the grind is real.

1115-Mike-Tyson-Boxing-Beef-Cake-sub
Getty

No one packs a punch quite like Mike Tyson, who's stepping back into the ring tonight -- and let’s be real, the man’s been ready to rumble since day one.

1115-Ryan-Garcia-Boxing-Beef-Cakes-SUB
Getty

The gloves are always off for Ryan Garcia, who’s flexing both his tattoos and knockout physique every time he steps into the ring. Talk about a double threat!

1115-Mario-Barrios-Boxing-Beef-Cakes-SUB
Getty

Mario Barrios is always down to go wild in the ring ... proving he ain’t just about the punches, but about those rippling pecs too.

