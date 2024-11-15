Mario Denies He's 'The Masked Singer' Wasp, Despite Loads of Clues

Play video content TMZ.com

Mario is straight up denying a hefty allegation -- that he's the sultry-voiced "Wasp" on this season of "The Masked Singer" who's been bringing the house down!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught Mario and his manager Andy at LAX on Thursday and the R&B golden voice could not BELIEVE fans suspect him to be a Baltimore-born, former Ne-Yo understudy who survived a rough upbringing, so says the show's clues so far.

Mario says he's been bombarded with DMs from people convinced it's him -- so much that he's officially putting his name in the hat to officially appear on "Masked Singer" in the future. Have their people hit his, you know how the story goes.

That is, if he's not already on Season 12!!! 🫣

Switching gears, Mario also says he's open to dive into country music following the strides Kane Brown, Shaboozey and of course, Beyonce have made for Black people in the resurged genre.