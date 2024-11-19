Halyna Hutchins' Mother Says Alec Baldwin Is Why She's Skipping 'Rust' Premiere

Alec Baldwin is not off the hook for Halyna Hutchins' death as far as the "Rust" cinematographer's Ukrainian family is concerned -- her mother is ripping into him, and refusing to attend the film's debut screening.

Olga Solovey says Baldwin "continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death. Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter."

She says there's been no justice for her daughter, and as a result, she will not attend the film's premiere Wednesday at Poland’s EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival. Halyna's mother, father and sister all live in Ukraine, which neighbors Poland ... so, it would be the easiest way for them to see Halyna's final film.

Olga says, "It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive" -- but, she's refusing to go, even though Alec will not be there. The film festival's organizers said they didn't invite him, because he would've become a huge distraction.

Halyna's overseas fam has hired attorney Gloria Allred ... who says Baldwin's "decision not to even call the family to say he is sorry is cruel and dishonors Halyna and her memory."

As we reported, the film festival's website crashed this morning when it started selling "Rust" tickets. Allred called the promotion of "Rust" a push to make profits for Baldwin and "others that had a role in Halyna's death."

We've reached out to Baldwin's team, but no word back yet.