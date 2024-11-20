Ex-UVA Student Accused Of Killing 3 Football Players Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges

The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players during a horrifying incident on campus in 2022 has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

According to the school, 25-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. -- a former UVA student -- submitted the plea on Wednesday ... copping to three counts of first-degree murder and several other charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The university said Darnell Jones Jr. is now facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. He's slated to learn his fate at a sentencing hearing during the first week of February.

Darnell Jones Jr. was first accused of gunning down Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. on Nov. 13, 2022 ... following a school field trip.

Jones Jr. -- who had previously played on the UVA football team -- allegedly opened fire on two other students during the incident ... including another football player, Mike Hollins, who was badly wounded, but survived.

A motive for the matter still remains unclear. Jones Jr. was slated to stand trial in the case in January.

"Today's proceedings represent another step in a lengthy and painful journey for the families of the victims and for our community," UVA president Jim Ryan said. "We continue to grieve the loss of three beloved members of our community and the injuries suffered by others on the bus."