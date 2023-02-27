Slain UVA FB Player D'Sean Perry's Parents Gifted Game-Used Glove From Young Fan

A young Virginia Cavaliers fan made an amazing gesture for D'Sean Perry's family ... by gifting them a game-worn glove he received from the late football player.

D'Sean's dad, Sean, shared the keepsake from 13-year-old Cole Pratt on Twitter ... which features the glove, a touching, hand-written letter and pictures of his interaction with their son.

So this is the glove the young man sent back to us #LL41🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/pJkD1Sc6xd — ImageSports (@ImageSports5) February 27, 2023 @ImageSports5

In the note, Cole explains he attended the UVA vs. Georgia Tech game ... and D'Sean waved him over to give him his gloves.

"That made me feel really special," Cole said in the letter. "He was so nice to me. These gloves were the best birthday present that I could have ever asked for."

"So I wanted to give you one of his gloves. I really want you to have it. I have his other one so we can remember him forever."

Perry was one of three Virginia football players who were shot and killed in a terrifying incident back in November ... a tragedy that shook the entire sports world.

As we previously reported, Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. were posthumously awarded degrees in December.