Diddy Claims Prosecutors Showed Judge Edited Cassie Video to Make Him Look Dangerous

Diddy is accusing federal prosecutors of dirty pool ... claiming they showed the judge an edited version of the Cassie beating video to make him look more dangerous than he is.

Diddy and his attorneys filed new docs ahead of his bail hearing scheduled for Friday ... accusing prosecutors of mischaracterizing and concealing critical facts, including allegedly editing the sequence of events from the March 2016 surveillance video.

They claim the government has the more complete version of that surveillance video -- presumably the version the world saw when it was released -- but, instead, tweaked the order of events to offer their "most powerful evidence of danger and obstruction."

Diddy insists the video shows no evidence of a "freak-off," but rather, a "domestic dispute in which he ran down the hall of the hotel to recover his clothes and cellphone."

As for some of the violence depicted in that video, Diddy says he didn't "drag" Cassie down the hall, nor did he throw a vase at her. He claims he only threw the contents of the vase at Cassie.

He says the video is really just a "sad glimpse into a decade-long consensual relationship" ... and not evidence of a coerced freak-off or sex trafficking.

The overall allegation Diddy's making is that prosecutors are trying to make him seem more dangerous than he is, so the judge will keep him behind bars pending trial.

