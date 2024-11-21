Logan Paul Gloats Over BBC Troll Job ... 'What A Dumbass!!!'

Logan Paul is clearly thrilled to have pulled a fast one on BBC ... he just released a minutes-long video gloating about the troll job.

The prank initially went down earlier this year ... after reporter Matt Shea had spent months trying to interview Paul for a new BBC documentary titled "Logan Paul: Bad Influence?"

The work's goal was to break down the WWE Superstar's alleged involvement in crypto scandals ... and, unsurprisingly, Paul turned down each one of Shea's requests -- explaining he thought of it as nothing more than an attempted hit piece.

But, at some point, Paul got the idea to accept one of Shea's asks, invite him for a sit-down chat in Puerto Rico ... and then trick him by putting a Paul imposter in his seat.

In a video released on Logan's YouTube page Thursday ... you can see the lookalike actually appeared to fool Shea for several minutes, which delighted The Maverick.

"Oh, my God," Paul said in the footage. "He actually thinks it's me! What a dumbass!"

The clip then shows that after Shea realized what was going down ... Paul sent in his buddies to chant and embarrass the reporter.

The vid is about seven-and-a-half minutes ... and for a lot of it, Paul can be heard blasting Shea and his employer while showing the interaction between the media member and the Paul doppelganger.

In the end, though, Paul did reveal he's donating $50,000 to a charity whose goal is to combat child abuse.

