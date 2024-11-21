UConn Surprises Geno Auriemma With Live Goat At Historic Game

Play video content SNY

UConn found the perfect way to honor Geno Auriemma as the G.O.A.T after becoming the winningest coach in NCAA history ... by surprising him with an actual goat!!

The celebration took place at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday evening ... after the UConn Huskies whooped FDU, 85-41.

The victory marked Auriemma's 1,217th win ... making him the only coach to secure that many victories in women's and men's college basketball.

As Auriemma, 70, delivered his speech to the crowd ... the university surprised him with a real, live goat to really hammer home the whole "G.O.A.T." nickname.

The look on Geno's face was priceless ... and he joked, "If this goat takes a dump on this carpet, we're gonna win a national championship!"

Speaking of championships, several UConn alumni were in attendance -- Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Maya Moore -- who all won NCAA titles under Auriemma.

"Whether we played on the same team, decades apart, we always put this jersey on to represent you," Taurasi said to Auriemma in a speech, "because we know how much you love this team, the game of basketball, and your family."

"Banners, Hall of Famers, MVPs, champions, players of the years -- we always come back 'cause of you coach ... and don't you ever forget that. We love you."

In addition to the most wins by an NCAA basketball coach, Auriemma holds the record for most championship wins (11), the highest winning percentage in NCAA basketball, and unlimited coaching awards including eight Naismith Coach of the Year.

There are plenty more accolades ... but you get the point.