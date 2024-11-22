Caleb Kennedy Writing Songs, Will Hopefully Have Career After Prison, Attorney Says

Caleb Kennedy's working on new tracks ahead of his upcoming 8-year prison sentence ... and, his lawyer says he's hopeful the 20-year-old will still be able to pursue a career in music when he gets out.

We spoke with attorney Ryan Beasley, who tells us his client's been writing songs over the last few years ... adding that -- when all of this is behind him -- he's hopeful Caleb will find success in the industry.

As we told you ... Caleb was sentenced to 8 years -- 5 years in prison, 3 years of home detention -- followed by 5 years' probation. He will also have to go to counseling and fulfill other requirements as well.

Beasley tells us faith and family are the main ways Caleb will cope with his upcoming incarceration ... adding he'll lean on God heavily in the coming years.

We're told every time Beasley met with Caleb and his family, they were always praying for the family of the victim -- the man Caleb killed when he crashed through his garage in 2022.

Ryan says Caleb is doing about as well as one can expect ... asking his lawyer if there are different security levels in prison -- and trying to figure out what he's walking into.

Kennedy's never admitted he's afraid, Beasley said ... but, explains he thinks Caleb's very scared and just doing his best to put on a brave face.

Authorities alleged Caleb took hits from a weed pen before getting into the car ... driving his 2011 Ford through a garage and killing 54-year-old Larry Parris.