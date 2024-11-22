Paul Mescal, Amy Adams & More Must-See Looks From the Red Carpet This Week

Awards season is around the corner, and you can tell as Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out for various events this week ... bringing all of the star power to Tinseltown.

For starters, Paul Mescal's press tour for "Gladiator II" has yet to slow down, with the Irish actor stepping out in a crisp blazer and tan shirt for a special screening of his action movie in NYC.

Troye Sivan popped up at the ARIA Awards this week, rocking some clean neutrals for the occasion and a pair of shades ... which makes sense given the fact it's spring down in Australia.

The singer won big at the awards show, too ... taking home a handful of top prizes, including Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

Amy Adams was also out and about promoting her upcoming flick, a biting horror-comedy called, "Nightbitch." For the occasion, which took place in Los Angeles, Amy wore a chic black ensemble that featured a sequined trim. She rounded out the look with black stilettos and silver jewelry ... proving to be quite the red carpet maven.

Backstreet Boys stars AJ McLean and Howie Dorough were all smiles at the American Reality Television Awards. Both boy banders wore decoratively printed shirts for the outing, though chose totally opposite color schemes.